EXCLUSIVE! Ella Thomas reveals why she’s not as close to her Love Island co-stars

Ella Thomas has revealed why she’s not as close to her Love Island co-stars.

The Scottish model grew close to Jess Harding, Catherine Agbaje and Whitney Adebayo during their time on the popular ITV dating show over the summer.

While the foursome were inseparable in the villa, they haven’t been able to spend much time together since the show ended due to their busy schedules.

Speaking exclusively to Goss.ie ahead of the release of her edit with PrettyLittleThing, Ella explained: “I think since coming out I’ve just been so busy with everything.”

“In there, we spent so much time together so we could be that close but when you get out, everyone’s kind of busy doing their own thing.”

“So I wouldn’t say we’re as close as we were back then, but if I see any of the girls out I’ll always say ‘hey’ and catch up.”

Despite being tipped to win Love Island, Ella and her footballer boyfriend Tyrique Hyde finished in third place overall.

Jess and Sammy Root were crowned the winners of the 2023 summer series, but they recently called it quits.

When asked if she was surprised by the final results, Ella told us: “No. I think because when you’re in there, you don’t know how much people see and what people see or what they’re saying, so we really didn’t know which way it was going to go.”

“I was genuinely just happy to be there. It was more when I got my phone back and saw what people were saying I was like, ‘Oh!'”