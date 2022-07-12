Everyone is saying the same thing about Paige after Jacques’s shock departure from Love Island

ITV confirmed the shock departure of Jacques O’Neill from the Love Island villa on Tuesday.

The rugby player, who used to date Gemma Owen, entered the villa as a bombshell during week two.

The 23-year-old has been coupled up with Paige Thorne over the past few weeks, but their relationship was rocked after Casa Amor.

They both came back from Casa Amor single, but their reunion quickly turned sour when bombshell Cheyanne announced that she had formed a connection with Jacques while Paige was away.

Paige was heartbroken, and Jacques made matters even worse when he reminded her that they were both still “single” at the end of the day.

After Jacques did some grovelling, Paige finally forgave him and allowed him back into her bed on Monday night, after he spent numerous nights in the doghouse.

Hours later, while the boys were enjoying a spa day, the girls were surprised by the arrival of a new bombshell – 2018 contestant Adam Collard.

Although the Geordie revealed he wanted to get to know each of the girls, he quickly set his sights on Paige in the villa.

In a teaser for tonight’s episode, Jacques branded Adam “a f**king nothing” after he heard comments the 26-year-old made about him to Paige.

Love Island fans now believe Jacques’ row with Adam is the reason why he’s left the show.

However, fans are also concerned Paige will follow suit and leave the villa with her beau.

One Twitter user wrote, “I wonder if Paige will leave with Jacques or stay in the villa,” while another said, “Paige better not follow him. She’s capable.”

A third weighed in, “Now the question is did Paige stay or leave with jax??”

Lmaoooo damage control… I wonder what Paige will do! #LoveIsland https://t.co/ZXVLexiMX2 — LU (@JaiyeandVibez) July 12, 2022

‘Well if Paige really likes Jacques…’ pic.twitter.com/8Q4SnbpEek — Sean (@seanmay04) July 12, 2022

I wonder if Paige will leave with Jacques or stay in the villa #loveisland — Siobhan (@siobhanshania) July 12, 2022

With Paige following immediately after him 🥰 — BD99 (@BeMD99) July 12, 2022

I actually think Paige will feel so so bad and maybe decide to follow him because she really likes that boy — Cheee (@Cheeegirlll) July 12, 2022

Jacques has left the villa! Will Paige follow? #LoveIsland — Dee (@DeeCeeByTheSea) July 12, 2022

I can’t see Paige living in the villa without Jacques 💀 I’m guessing she’ll leave in the next few days as well #loveisland — M (@_mxyxx__66) July 12, 2022

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

