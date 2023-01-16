Ad
HomeLatest

Latest Posts

Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Ekin-Su after her Dancing On Ice debut

Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

Everyone is saying the same thing about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after her Dancing On Ice debut.

The Love Island star, 28, and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to Britney Spears’ hit track Toxic on the ITV show on Sunday night.

Despite scoring an impressive 21.5 from the judges, the pair received the fewest public votes and will face the first skate-off of the series.

Ekin-Su looked shocked after hearing the news, and fans took to Twitter to point out how “fuming” she seemed.

One viewer tweeted: “Ekin-Su looks proper fuming,” and another wrote: “Ekin-Su is absolutely raging.”

Others said the Turkish actress “didn’t deserve” to be in the bottom two.

One wrote: “Fuuuuuuming. Most entertaining performance and ends up in the skate-off. Justice for Ekin-Su!”

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki, Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer, Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers, Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart, and Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini also skated on Sunday night’s show.

The remaining stars will take to the ice when the show returns on Sunday night.

Ad
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor
Sophie Clarke | Deputy Editor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Irish Showbiz

la showbiz

uk showbiz

the column

@goss.ie
109.3k Followers
Follow

Contact us