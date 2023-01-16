Everyone is saying the same thing about Love Island’s Ekin-Su after her Dancing On Ice debut

Everyone is saying the same thing about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after her Dancing On Ice debut.

The Love Island star, 28, and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield skated to Britney Spears’ hit track Toxic on the ITV show on Sunday night.

Despite scoring an impressive 21.5 from the judges, the pair received the fewest public votes and will face the first skate-off of the series.

Britney left quaking! 🔥 @ekinsuofficial has skated… and crawled her way to a score of 21.5 with her partner @BrendynHatfield ⛸️ #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/QiVixBhHHo — Dancing on Ice (@dancingonice) January 15, 2023

Ekin-Su looked shocked after hearing the news, and fans took to Twitter to point out how “fuming” she seemed.

One viewer tweeted: “Ekin-Su looks proper fuming,” and another wrote: “Ekin-Su is absolutely raging.”

Others said the Turkish actress “didn’t deserve” to be in the bottom two.

One wrote: “Fuuuuuuming. Most entertaining performance and ends up in the skate-off. Justice for Ekin-Su!”

Ekin-su is fuming and I’m all for it hahahahahahahaah #DancingOnIce — kieran (@KieranPGB) January 15, 2023

I guess family show comes above sexiness. Ekin-su didn't deserve to be bottom (no pun intended) #DancingOnIce — Lorraine Styles (@Lozzarooroo) January 15, 2023

Ekin-Su does not deserve to be in the skate off! #dancingonice — Michael✌💫 (@michaelvbrownie) January 15, 2023

Ekin-Su in the skate-off is criminal — Aids (@aidanjprice) January 15, 2023

Fuuuuuuming. Most entertaining performance and ends up in the skate-off. Justice for Ekin-Su! #DancingOnIce pic.twitter.com/igekewqa4i — Siân (@SianDaniel) January 15, 2023

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki, Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer, Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers, Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart, and Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini also skated on Sunday night’s show.

The remaining stars will take to the ice when the show returns on Sunday night.