Emmerdale’s Michelle Hardwick announces she is expecting second child with Kate Brooks

Emmerdale star Michelle Hardwick has announced she is expecting her second child with her wife Kate Brooks.

She shared their “super exciting” news on Thursday.

Michelle posted a photo of their 1-year-old son Teddy, with a screen which read, “Coming this winter… Baby Brooks #2.”

The actress captioned the post, “We are super excited about our gorgeous news! I’m 20 weeks today and can almost rest a cup of tea on my bump 👶🏼♥️ #bigbrother.”

A host of Michelle’s Emmerdale co-stars congratulated the couple on their happy news.

Anna Nightingale wrote, “Waaaaaa! Best news ever ❤️❤️❤️❤️ so much love to you guys x,” while Lisa Riley said, “FINALLY!!! I can tell my Dad and Brother now 😆😆😆😜😜😜 love to you both, you know how elated we are for you!! So much love 💛💛💛.”

Natalie Jamieson said, “Teddy’s face – absolutely gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰,” and Amy Walsh commented, “Awwwww babe!!!!! It’s so exciting!!! 🙌❤️.”

Michelle and Kate married in a ceremony at Graceland in Memphis in 2019.

In October 2020, the couple announced the birth of their first child – a son Teddy.

The actress announced the news on Instagram at the time, writing: “On Friday 9th October, this handsome little chap entered the world. Edward ‘Teddy’ Peter Brooks we are so in love with you 💙 #ourlittleTeddyboy.”

