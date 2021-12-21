Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and wife Liz expecting their third child together

Former Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher and his wife Liz are expecting their third child together.

The couple, who tied the knot in 2015, announced the exciting news via a statement to PA news agency.

They said: “There’s no question that for the Fletcher family the best thing to come out of 2021 is the news that we are expecting again. We are feeling extremely grateful and can’t wait to meet the new addition to our family.”

Kelvin and Liz are already parents to five-year-old daughter called Marnie and a three-year-old son named Milo.

The couple met when they were children, and shared their first kiss when Liz was just eight-years-old.

The pair got together two years after Liz finished university, and they got married at London’s One Mayfair in 2015.