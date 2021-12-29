Emma Watson reveals she had secret crush on her Harry Potter co-star

Emma Watson has revealed she had a secret crush on her Harry Potter co-star Tom Felton.

The actress, who played Hermione Granger in the movie franchise, reunited with her co-stars for a HBO Max special to mark 20 years since the first film Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone premiered.

During the Return to Hogwarts special, the 31-year-old admitted she “fell in love” with the Draco Malfoy actor when she met him.

Emma said: “I walked into the room where we were having tutoring. The assignment that had been given was to draw what you thought God looked like, and Tom had drawn a girl with a backward cap on a skateboard.”

“And I just don’t know how to say it – I just fell in love with him. I used to come in every day and look for his number on the call sheet, it was number seven, and if his name was on the call sheet, it was an extra exciting day.”

“He was three years above me and so for him he was like: ‘you’re like my little sister.'”

Tom revealed someone later told him about Emma’s crush, saying: “I think I was in the hair and make-up chair and someone said something along the lines of, ‘Yeah, she had a crush on you.'”

“I became very protective over her. Yeah, I’ve always had a soft spot for her and that continues to this day. There’s always been something that’s like, I don’t know, a kinship.”

Tom was 14 years old when the first Harry Potter movie came out in 2001, while Emma was just 11.

Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts premieres on Sky Max and NOW TV at 8pm on New Year’s Day.