Emily Atack takes MAJOR step in relationship with new beau Liam McGough

Emily Atack and her new boyfriend Liam McGough appear to have taken a major step in their relationship.

On Wednesday, the couple looked loved-up as they went to see her mum Kate Robbins’ show.

The 31-year-old and the former Big Brother housemate smiled as they were papped arm on their way to the London venue, Crazy Coqs.

Emily Atack looks loved up on date with new Big Brother star boyfriend Liam #BBUK #BigBrother https://t.co/c4CAGXgAaA pic.twitter.com/mR89A4FlYh — BigBro Reborn (@BigBroReborn) August 4, 2022

Emily and Liam sparked romance rumours last month, after The Sun published photos of the pair leaving a posh restaurant in London.

A source told the outlet at the time, “They’ve been dating for a short while but it’s started to get more serious recently. This weekend was a smart dinner together and they’re clearly having a good time.”

Emily, 32, split from her boyfriend Jude Taylor last August, and has since been linked to Strictly Come Dancing star Giovanni Pernice and footballer Jack Grealish.

The insider continued: “Emily has been career-focused recently, she’s shrugged off talk of men and dating, etc.”

“But if you ask her, she feels really strongly she should be able to throw herself into having a good time and enjoying life just as much as any famous man should be allowed to.”

“She doesn’t feel any need to apologise for being pictured out with a few men, but this time around things are going well and she’s happy to keep things as they are for a while and see if it progresses,” the source added.

Liam appeared on Big Brother in 2007, finishing third behind winner Brian Belo.