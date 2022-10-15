Emily Atack ‘splits from Big Brother star after seven month romance’

Emily Atack has reportedly split from Liam McGough, after a seven month romance.

According to The UK Sun, the Inbetweeners actress and the Big Brother star called it quits earlier this week.

A source told the publication: “Emily and Liam have been friends for a long time and were together for seven months, but sadly have decided to separate.”

Emily and Liam went public with their romance in July, but it is understood they were dating for months before this.

The insider explained: “They kept their relationship private for a while and only went public when the news broke that they were together.”

“Sadly, they decided they were better off as friends and parted ways a few days ago, but it’s all very amicable.”

Liam appeared on Big Brother in 2007, finishing third behind winner Brian Belo.

Emily’s romance with Liam came after her split from Jude Taylor last August.