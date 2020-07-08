Emily Atack and her mother Kate Robbins recall the moment they ran for safety during London bombings

It's been 15 years since the terrorist attacks took place

Emily Atack and her mother Kate Robbins have recalled the moment they ran for safety during the London bombings.

Back in 2005, four suicide bombers detonated devices in London – killing 52 people and injuring 700.

On the 15th anniversary of the incident, Emily’s mum Kate took to Twitter to remember the terrifying moment they ran from the sound of a bomb exploding.

She wrote: “15 yrs ago – emerging from Kings Cross tube with 15 yr old @EmAtack, the police yelled ‘Run!'”

Emily retweeted her mother, sharing the post with a heart.

