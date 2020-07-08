Cheryl ‘considering’ moving to LA with ex Liam Payne to co-parent their son

Cheryl ‘considering’ moving to LA with ex Liam Payne to co-parent their...

Cheryl is reportedly considering moving to Los Angeles with her ex Liam Payne, so they can co-parent their son Bear.

According to reports, the One Direction star has offered the 37-year-old a new life in LA, claiming he’d love their son to experience “the Californian life”.

A source told Closer: “Cheryl and Liam have been discussing LA and he says he’d love Bear to experience the Californian way of life.”

“Liam still does lots of recording over there, so it’s also about what’s best for Bear in terms of seeing both parents at the same time.”

“Cheryl is keen that he should not have to spend long periods without seeing his dad so she’s considering it for the sake of their family.”

“He would never want to be apart from Bear for too long, so has floated the idea to Cheryl that she and Bear move back in occasionally to spend some time together,” they added.

Cheryl and Liam started dating back in 2016, but called it quits just two years later.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained on good terms.

Earlier this year, Liam opened up about their split on Ant Middleton’s docu-series.

He said: “Even though we’re not together, Cheryl’s always there for me. I’m lucky I have someone who understands what I’m going through.”

“I think I learnt through being away that, while I want to protect her, there’s a big part of her that wants to protect me.”

