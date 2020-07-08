Love Island’s Jamie Jewitt cradles Camilla Thurlow’s baby bump in adorable snap

The couple are expecting their first child

Jamie Jewitt has shared a sweet snap of him cradling his girlfriend Camilla Thurlow’s baby bump.

Taking to Instagram, the Love Island star shared an adorable image of the pair posing in their garden.

“She’s getting there 👀😍 @camillathurlow #24weeks🤰🏼 🎉👼🏻,” he captioned the post.

Friends and fans were quick to take to the comment section to praise the happy couple.

“I absolutely loved you both on the show and I was so happy when I found out you both were still together and expecting 🍼 ❤️… congratulations 🎉,” one follower wrote.

“Such a beautiful photo with a beautiful couple 🔥,” another added.

Camilla and Jamie announced they were expecting their first child back in May.

Their love story began on the ITV2 dating series Love Island back in 2017.

