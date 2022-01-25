Elton John cancels two gigs after testing for positive for coronavirus

Elton John has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 74-year-old is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is only experiencing mild symptoms, but has been forced to cancel two gigs in Texas while he recovers.

A statement issued on behalf of the singer read: “It is with great regret that the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour dates in Dallas set for Tuesday, January 25 and Wednesday, January 26 must be postponed due to Elton recently testing positive for COVID-19.”

“Fortunately, Elton is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is experiencing only mild symptoms. Fans should hold on to their tickets as they will be honored at the rescheduled dates to be announced soon.”

“Elton and the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour look forward to returning to the stage shortly.”

Taking to his Instagram Stories, Elton wrote: “Hi everyone, wanted to send a message to let you know that I have contracted COVID and so have had to reschedule my shows in Dallas.”

“If you have tickets, you’ll be contacted with the new dates really soon. It’s always a massive disappointment to move shows and I’m so sorry to anyone who’s been inconvenienced by this but I want to keep myself and my team safe.”