Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian reacts to the death of his father Steve Bing

The 18-year-old's father reportedly took his own life on Monday

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian reacts to the death of his father Steve...

Elizabeth Hurley’s son Damian has reacted to the death of his father Steve Bing.

The 55-year-old, best known for writing the screenplay for Kangaroo Jack, was found dead at the bottom of a luxury apartment building in LA on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Damian shared a photo of a beautiful sunset and thanked people for their kindness during this “confusing time”.

“Thank you from the bottom of my heart to everyone that has reached out following the devastating news,” he wrote.

“I’m trying to reply to as many of you as I can, but please know I will always remember your kindness.”

“I’m immensely grateful to be surrounded by my phenomenal family and friends 🖤.”

According to TMZ, the movie producer had jumped from the 27th floor of his apartment building in L.A.’s Century City neighbourhood.

The news comes after Damian’s mother Elizabeth posted a touching tribute to Steve on Instagram, despite their acrimonious split.

The actress paid tribute to her former partner, and stated that she is “saddened beyond belief” over his death.

The millionaire maintained a low profile, but he was forced into the spotlight in the early 2000s thanks to his brief relationship with Elizabeth.

After they split in 2001, Elizabeth informed Steve that he was Damian’s father, but he initially disputed her claims.

However, a DNA test later proved otherwise.

The producer was also father to a daughter named Kira, who he had with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

