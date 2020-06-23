Elizabeth Hurley’s ex Steve Bing found dead at 55

The movie producer reportedly took his own life

Elizabeth Hurley’s ex Steve Bing has been found dead, after reportedly taking his own life.

The 55-year-old, best known for writing the screenplay for Kangaroo Jack, was found dead at the bottom of a luxury apartment building on Monday.

According to TMZ, the movie producer had jumped from the 27th floor of the apartment building in L.A.’s Century City neighbourhood.

‘Kangaroo Jack’ Writer Steve Bing Dead After Jumping Off Building https://t.co/jiM7aHQbcv — TMZ (@TMZ) June 23, 2020

Steve’s publicist Michelle Bega told Sky News that she was “overwhelmed trying to process this unbelievable and sad event.”

The millionaire maintained a low profile, but he was forced into the spotlight in the early 2000s thanks to his brief relationship with Elizabeth Hurley.

After they split in 2001, the actress informed Steve that he was the father of her now 18-year-old son, Damian.

Steve initially disputed claims he was the father, but later a DNA test proved otherwise.

The producer was also father to a daughter named Kira, who he had with former tennis player Lisa Bonder.

