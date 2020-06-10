Eddie Redmayne responds to J.K Rowling’s controversial comments on transgender people

Eddie Redmayne is the latest star to respond to J.K Rowling’s controversial tweets.

The author was branded “transphobic” over the weekend, after she took issue with the phrase “people who menstruate” in an article written for Devex.

Eddie, who starred in J.K’s Fantastic Beasts and Where To Find Them, admitted he disagreed with her comments.

“Respect for transgender people remains a cultural imperative, and over the years I have been trying to constantly educate myself,” it read.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

“This is an ongoing process. As someone who has worked with both J.K. Rowling and members of the trans community, I wanted to make it absolutely clear where I stand.”

The 38-year-old, who who was nominated for an Oscar in 2016 for his portrayal of transgender artist Lili Elbe in The Danish Girl, said he does not support J.K’s remarks.

“I disagree with Jo’s comments,” he admitted.

“Trans women are women, trans men are men and non-binary identities are valid.”

“I would never want to speak on behalf of the community but I do know that my dear transgender friends and colleagues are tired of this constant questioning of their identities, which all too often results in violence and abuse.”

“They simply want to live their lives peacefully, and it’s time to let them do so,” he added.

The news comes after Evanna Lynch, who starred as Luna Lovegood in the Harry Potter film franchise, reacted to the tweets in a statement posted on Twitter last night.