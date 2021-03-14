EastEnders star Louisa Lytton announces she’s pregnant with her first child

Louise Lytton has announced she’s pregnant with her first child.

The actress, who played Ruby Allen in EastEnders, shared the exciting news in a Mother’s Day Instagram post.

In a sweet video, the mum-to-be opened a letter that read: “To Mum, just a little note to say there’s a baby on the way.”

The 32-year-old captioned the post: “Dear Mum, If I am a fraction of the mother you are, I know I’ll be the best.”

“You have held my hand for 32 years, you have taught me right from wrong, corrected my spelling, and helped me see the light at the end of every single tunnel.”

“And now you will guide me to becoming a mummy. (Just try not to move yourself in or Ben might leave 🤣)❤️,” she joked, referencing her fiancé Ben Bhanvra.

“Happy Mother’s Day All, to those that are here, that are not with us in person but with us every moment and to those on a journey. L xx”

