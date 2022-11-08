Eamonn Holmes breaks his silence after suffering serious injury

Eamonn Holmes has broken his silence after suffering a serious injury from a fall down the stairs.

Earlier this month, it was reported that the broadcaster fell down the stairs in his Surrey mansion and had to undergo an operation for a fractured shoulder.

Just weeks prior to the incident, the 62-year-old underwent spinal surgery to treat chronic pain in his back and legs.

Breaking his silence on his horror fall, Eamonn told GB News: “Last month I suffered a fall at home while I was recovering from my back operation and fractured my shoulder.”

“It was a massive setback and means I’m going to need to take some extra time off to get myself better.”

“It’s been a hellish few weeks, but day by day I’m improving and I am remaining positive and trying to look on the bright side.”

“I can’t wait to get back to work at GB News and do what I love most, presenting the news and discussing the issues of the day alongside Isabel with our wonderful viewers and listeners.”

Eamonn thanked his fans for their “lovely messages” which he said have “kept him going” during his difficult time.

The broadcaster’s GB News co-host Isabel Webster recently confirmed that the 62-year-old wouldn’t make his return to TV until the New Year.

She told fans: “It’s been a tough few weeks for my lovely friend and co-presenter.”

“I can’t wait to have him back, fighting fit, in the New Year.”

Back in September, Eamonn revealed he was going under the knife to relieve pressure on his static nerves, after having “suffered” for months.

He previously told the outlet: “It’s an operation that carries a 20 per cent risk of going wrong, but such is the pain and restrictions that I have been suffering for the past 18 months, I’ve decided it is a risk I am willing to take.”

“In fact, it’s a risk I want to take because, at this moment in time, nothing could seem worse than the constant pain that runs through my lower back and legs.”

The TV personality said he “prays that God will guide [his] surgeon’s hand this week” to help him get back to the “man he used to be”.

Eamonn explained that the pain was sometimes so intense that his only “escape” is sleep.

The presenter temporarily stepped down form his role on GB News in June, after receiving hospital treatment for the painful condition.

At the time he temporarily stepped down, Eamonn tweeted: “Many of you have been asking why I haven’t been presenting GB News.

“Unfortunately, due to a reoccurrence of a long-term back condition, I’ve had to undergo some unexpected hospital treatment and am now following Doctor’s orders by taking a short time off.”

“However I’m looking forward to being back alongside Isabel, my Breakfast co-presenter and friend, next week.”

“Even though I only joined GB News six months ago the whole team and our amazing audience have shown me immense support which has been greatly appreciated. I now just need some time with my family to heal and recuperate.”