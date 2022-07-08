Dumped Islander admits he thought Ekin-Su would pick him in Casa Amor recoupling

Dumped Love Island star George Tasker has admitted he thought Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu would pick him in the Casa Amor recoupling.

Over the past few days, the Turkish actress appeared to remain relatively closed off to the Casa Amor boys, as she had recently rekindled her romance with Davide Sanclimenti.

However, on Wednesday night we saw Ekin-Su pull George aside and plead with him not to tell anyone about their in-bed antics from the night previous.

While the pair didn’t appear to share a kiss, something appeared to happen under the covers in the heat of the moment.

Despite this, Ekin-Su returned to the main villa a single woman during Thursday night’s episode, and reunited with her also-single beau Davide.

However, in his exit interview, George admitted he thought the actress might have chosen him in the recoupling instead of the “Italian Stallion”.

“Yeah, I did to be honest,” he confessed.

“Every conversation we’ve been having, I wasn’t thinking too deeply into it but I was thinking, if I had a bit more time to show her every side of me and fully get to know her, we could have had potential there.”

Speaking of his favourite Love Island experience, George revealed it was going to bed with Ekin-Su.

“Bedtime chats with Ekin-Su, we had really good pillow talk and good chats,” he said. “I always looked forward to going to bed and having a good talk with her.”

The 23-year-old also revealed he would’ve liked to get to know Tasha Ghouri, but he got “a bit distracted” with the Turkish actress.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

Couple up this summer with NOW, the home of brilliant entertainment!

NOW is the official sponsor of Love Island 2022 on Virgin Media Two.