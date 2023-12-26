Ad
Doctor Who and Emmerdale actor Richard Franklin dies

Richard Franklin has sadly passed away at the age of 87.

The actor, best known for playing Captain Mike Yates in Doctor Who, died in his sleep on Christmas Day.

In a statement, a spokesperson for his family said: “Richard sadly died in his sleep after fighting long-term illness.”

“We are deeply saddened by his loss, we will fondly remember him for his generosity, creative spirit and fantastic story telling.

“He is also well remembered outside the family for his long-running career in TV and theatre where he delighted audiences of all ages.

“This gave him great joy and we know his legacy will last.”

