Dianne Buswell reveals the REAL reason behind emotional Strictly Come Dancing performance with Bobby Brazier

Dianne Buswell has revealed the real reason behind her emotional Strictly Come Dancing performance earlier this month.

The professional dancer is partnered with EastEnders actor Bobby Brazier on the hit BBC contest.

On October 14, the pair sparked concern among viewers as they admitted they had an “emotional” week.

Dianne, 34, broke town in tears while speaking to presenter Claudia Winkelman as she praised Bobby, 20, for being her “rock”.

She said: “He has just been a massive rock this week, so thank you.”

Viewers feared Dianne’s relationship with Joe Sugg could be on the rocks, but Joe later shut down split speculation.

Now, the red-headed beauty has finally addressed speculation, sadly revealing her father Mark, who lives in her native Australia, is unwell.

In a Q&A shared to her YouTube channel, Dianne said: “I thought I would be very upfront and honest with you all.”

“Last week I got some news about my dad’s health and I won’t go into detail, but obviously that affected me.”

“Being away from home and not being able to support and help your family in a time of need is quite a difficult thing so I did struggle a little bit last week in terms of that.”

“There is a little road ahead for my dad but I believe 100% he is going to be fine and we are all going to get through it together.”

Dianne asked her fans to give her dad “a little thought or prayer,” which she’d “greatly appreciate”.

“My dad is the sweetest, kindest man you will ever meet and the one thing he really wants is for me to keep going and to keep dancing my little heart out and doing what I love because that makes him the absolute proudest,” the professional dancer gushed.

“Regardless if I go home with a glitterball or not I will still go home and have a hot Christmas.”