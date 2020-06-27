Dawn O’Porter recalls having the ‘best time’ with late friend Caroline Flack at Glastonbury

Dawn O’Porter has recalled having the ‘best time’ at Glastonbury with her late friend Caroline Flack.

In a touching post on Instagram, the 41-year-old admitted she feels “grateful” that she has those memories with Caroline, as she shared a throwback snap of them at the festival.

Dawn captioned the post: “Thanks @gemagain for posting this picture. The best of the best times.”

“Glastonbury is where we had our most fun. All week I’ve been imagining us there. We must be grateful we did it at all, rather than be sad we won’t do it again.”

She added: “If those fields could talk… such memories ❤️.”

Dawn’s post comes four months after Caroline sadly took her own life on February 15, at the age of 40.

The TV presenter was found dead in her flat in London, months after she was arrested for allegedly assaulting her boyfriend Lewis Burton.

It’s believed Caroline took her own life just hours after she was told she would face trial for the alleged assault – despite the fact that Lewis didn’t want to press charges.

Following her death, the presenter’s management slammed the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) for pursuing the ‘show trial’, knowing how vulnerable she was.

After Caroline sadly took her own life, her family released an unpublished Instagram post the presenter wanted to share before the died.

In the heartfelt statement, the TV star denied being a “domestic abuser”, and said the incident between her and Lewis was simply an “accident”.

If you have been affected by anything in this article, please visit www.pieta.ie or call 1800 247 247.