Steal Her Style: Jennifer Zamparelli stuns in patriotic green mini dress

The TV presenter stunned while hosting RTÉ Does Comic Relief on Friday night

Jennifer Zamparelli looked incredible as she hosted RTÉ Does Comic Relief on Friday night.

The RTÉ 2fm presenter hosted the show alongside Nicky Byrne, Deirdre O’Kane, Baz Ashmawy and Eoghan McDermott – and the fundraising event helped raise over $5million for Irish charities.

In between the show’s star-studded sketches and performances, Jennifer wowed viewers in a green mini dress by Alice + Olivia.

A post shared by Jennifer Zamparelli (@jenzamparelli) on Jun 26, 2020 at 5:19pm PDT

The exact dress is available to purchase online through Harvey Nichols, and is currently 40% off in the sale.

The gúna’s original RRP is €415, but thanks to the discount, you can get it for €249.

Sharing a photo of her outfit on Instagram last night, Jennifer wrote: “It’s a wrap!!! Here’s a terrible photo cos I’m v v tired and need a drink.”

“Dress by @harveynichols for all those asking. Well done to all involved especially the @deirdreokane123 who most definitely needs a drink and deserves one more then me. Cheers.”