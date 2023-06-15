Daughter of popular I’m A Celeb star ‘in talks’ to enter the Love Island villa

Gillian McKeith’s daughter Afton is reportedly in talks to enter the Love Island villa.

According to The UK Sun, the 23-year-old could soon be flying to Majorca to appear on the show as a bombshell.

Afton, who used to date Brooklyn Beckham, currently works as a movement coach in the US pageant industry.

The publication have reported that Gillian pulled some strings at ITV following her recent stint on I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

A source said: “Being a jungle legend, Gillian has pulled some strings at ITV where she has friends in very high places.”

“She’s told bosses how great her daughter would be and there have been discussions for her to join the show at some point.”

“The Islanders won’t know what’s hit them when Afton rocks up. She isn’t afraid to play up for the cameras, strip down to risqué outfits and get stuck into the challenges.”

The source continued: “She’s even prepared to tell all on her romance with Brooklyn Beckham, as well as the entire family.”

The tenth series of Love Island kicked off on Monday, June 5.

Maya Jama is presiding over all of the villa action, while beloved narrator Iain Stirling has once again returned to the franchise.

Check out the second episode of our brand new podcast Goss Island, where host Alan Cawley is joined by comedian Enya Martin.

The pair share their thoughts of this year’s cast following the first week, and discuss all the drama that went down.

Alan and Enya also share who their favourite, and least favourite, Islanders are so far – and reveal who they think will make it to the final…

Now live across all streaming platforms, including Spotify and iTunes, you can also watch the entire episode from start to finish on our YouTube channel.

Goss Island is brought to you by F&F, Fashion at Tesco.

Available in over 80 Tesco stores nationwide, F&F is your one-stop shop this summer season, with versatile pieces and wardrobe essentials to dress the whole family for a day out, a day at the beach or a BBQ in the back garden!

Explore their latest summer clothing collection – a perfect blend of style, comfort and versatility, in stores now.