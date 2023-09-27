Danny Dyer takes heated swipe at daughter Dani’s exes

Danny Dyer has taken a heated swipe at his daughter Dani’s exes.

The 27-year-old has had three public romances since finding fame on Love Island 2018.

The reality star shares two daughters with her current beau Jarrod Bowen, and an older son with her ex Sammy Kimmence.

Speaking about Dani’s past relationships, Danny ranted: “My Dani has bought home some f*****g t***s. Sitting at my table on a Sunday, eating my leg of lamb.”

“So I have softened – you can’t tell your children who to fall in love with. You have to go with the the f*****g flow.”

“And then she bought home Jarrod Bowen. I earned him. He is a real amazing man.”

“So yeah… if all my dreams could come true… all I f*****g want is for a man – or woman, whatever – to worship the f*****g ground my daughter walks on.”

Dani has been dating West Ham footballer Jarrod Bowen since October 2021.

In May, the couple welcomed twin daughters – named Summer and Star.

Their romance came following the Love Island star’s split from her jailbird ex Sammy Kimmence.

Just months after they welcomed their son Santiago, the TV personality split from Sammy in July 2021 after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

He has since been released from prison.

Prior to her relationship with Sammy, Dani had a romance with her fellow Love Island winner Jack Fincham.

The pair coupled up on the first episode of the hit dating show back in 2018 and remained together until the end of the season, eventually winning the £50,000 prize.

Once the show ended, their relationship went from strength to strength with the couple moving in together shortly after they returned to the UK.

Dani and Jack parted ways in December 2018, then got back together briefly before finally splitting for good in April 2019, leaving fans devastated.

Sharing a statement at the time of their split, Dani wrote: “Jack and I have sadly decided to part ways. It’s been an incredible six months, and we will always have a place in our hearts for each other, but we’ve sadly come to the realisation that it’s not meant to be long term.”

“We both plan to stay friends. I hope you’ll all understand. Love Dani x.”