Danny Dyer reveals whether he will ever reprise his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders

Danny Dyer has revealed whether he will ever reprise his role as Mick Carter in EastEnders.

The actor played the iconic character in the BBC soap for almost 10 years, but his final scenes will aired on Sunday, December 25.

During his recent appearance on The Lateish Show, host Mo Gilligan told the actor: “You can come back [to EastEnders] man, you can come back.”

Mo continued: “They brought Dirty Den! Dirty Den came back.”

However, Danny dispelled hope that he would return to the soap as Mick, joking: “Yeah, but he was skinned. He needed to come back.”

Speaking recently about his exit from the series, the 45-year-old confessed: “It’s very emotional for me, I’m very attached to this show. It’s been a third of my career.”

“30 years I’ve been knocking about in our industry and for nearly 10 I’ve been in this show and to make the decision I made, I didn’t make it lightly because it’s a huge job to walk away from and I thought long and hard about it and I just wanted it to be a fitting end. So hopefully it is.”



“What I will say about that [Christmas Day] episode is it’s definitely about love and relationships,” he continued.

Danny first appeared on EastEnders on Christmas Day in 2013, shortly before his on-screen wife Linda Carter, played by Kellie Bright, joined the cast.

The actor continued: “We’ve done a lot of Christmas episodes over the years – we came in at Christmas.”

“It’s an intense process and it’s tough, but when you get the right dialogue and the right material, it’s such a beautiful thing, that you’re reaching a lot of people and that’s a massive platform.”

Speaking about his time on the show, Danny said: “I didn’t think I’d last nine years. I came into the show and I was a car crash, I can’t believe I got given a shot.”

“I mean my career was on it’s arse. I’ve said this before, I was going to nightclubs waving off a balcony and saying hello to people to pay my f**king mortgage.”

“I’d made a lot of bad decisions, I was in a bad place. Dominic Treadwell-Collins [show producer] took a risk on me and Kellie, although Kellie was a bit more well-behaved than me.”

“We came in together and we was always on trial to start, a new family to take over the Vic. We just got our heads down… and we loved it. We loved the material, we loved the characters. I didn’t think I’d last as long as nine years, not in a million years.”

Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.