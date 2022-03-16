Danny Dyer admits he asked daughter Dani not to go on Love Island: ‘I was worried’

Danny Dyer has admitted he asked daughter Dani not to go on Love Island.

The 25-year-old appearing on the popular dating show back in 2018, and went on to win alongside her then-boyfriend Jack Fincham.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Sorted With The Dyers podcast, her famous father said: “I wasn’t that understanding about Love Island.”

“I was worried about the show and the concept of it. Dani’s version of spreading her wings was to go onto Love Island,” the EastEnders legend explained.

“For me that was a huge shock but of course, that was your decision, and you got it right,” he told Dani. “You made that decision and you went against me and your mum and you got it right – but it could have gone horrifically wrong.”

“I did tell her not to do it, you don’t encourage your kid to go on Love Island, do you?”

Danny also admitted he was fearful Dani would be have sex on camera, saying: “Your daughter’s encouraged to get with a geezer and possibly have a roll-about on telly.”

The actor admitted he was less worried about Dani after watching how she acted on the show, saying: “She did it with dignity. She did find a geezer, but she didn’t do none of that.”

Dani and Jack, who split the £50k prize money after winning the show, split just a few months after leaving the villa.

Dani later rekindled her romance with former flame Sammy Kimmence, and the pair welcomed their first child together last January – a baby boy named Santiago.

The TV personality split from Sammy in July last year after he was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for fraud.

Sammy pleaded guilty to five counts of fraud, after posing as a financial investor and scamming two pensioners out of nearly £34k.

The reality star is now dating footballer Jarrod Bowen, the pair were first linked in October.

According to The Sun, Jarrod has been “a real support” for Dani over the past few months.