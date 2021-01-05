Dani Dyer shares sneak peek inside nursery – ahead of due date

The Love Island star is expecting her first child

Dani Dyer has shared a sneak peek inside her baby’s nursery, ahead of her due date.

The former Love Island winner is expecting her first child with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence, and is due to give birth this month.

Taking to Instagram, the 24 year-old shared a glimpse inside her baby’s nursery, which features an elephant theme.

Dani captioned the post: “I’m so excited to finally reveal our gorgeous new nursery. I’m in love!”

“Thank you so much @wayfairuk for bringing my vision to life. I feel so organised but there is just one small detail missing… hurry up little one!”

“You can explore my nursery look and other unique products for your home via my link or on my stories.”

Keeping the gender of her baby a surprise, the room boasts a gender neutral colour scheme, as grey and white hues dominate the four walls and furniture.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ♡ Dani Dyer ♡ (@danidyerxx)

Dani also looked amazing in the snaps, as she showcased her baby bump in a lilac belted dress.

The reality star announced her pregnancy last July, by sharing a photo of her and Sammy showing off her sonogram.

She wrote: “Little bubba can’t believe you are going to be ours. Me and Sammy are so excited to start this next chapter in our lives, feel so lucky and grateful.”

Sammy also wrote on Instagram: “To say I’m grateful is an understatement. Can’t wait to start my perfect little family with you… baby Kimmence due 2021…..time to hang my boots up from vine FC.”