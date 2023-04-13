Dancing on Ice pro Vanessa Bauer finally confirms romance with Joey Essex

Vanessa Bauer has finally confirmed her romance with Joey Essex.

The pair met when they were partnered together on the most recent series of Dancing on Ice.

Speaking to The UK Sun, the pro skater gushed: “Me and Joey, we’re doing very good – we are doing really good at the moment.”

Asked if she’s romantically happy, Vanessa replied: “I’m very happy”.

Joey and Vanessa have been romantically linked since they began skating together late last year.

Although they had been spotted on a string of “dates”, the always publicly denied the rumours.

Confirmation of their romance comes just weeks after Joey appeared to confirm their romance during an episode of Dancing on Ice.

In January, hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield asked the pair about speculation they are dating in real life.

Holly said: “You’re like a real life Sandy and Danny out there, have you got something you want to tell us, you two?”

Joey, who skated to a Grease track for Musicals Week, replied: “Danny and Sandy are getting on pretty well, if you know what I mean.”

Holly then asked if Joey and Vanessa are “going steady”, to which Joey replied: “Of course, always steady.”

Phillip then asked: “Are you confirming this?” to which Joey said: “I’m not confirming anything.”

Holly later announced the pair as: “Joey Essex and his skating-slash-real life partner Vanessa.”

A source previously told The UK Sun: “They’ve certainly got close very quickly but maybe it’s no surprise – Vanessa is stunning and Joey has always been a charmer. As soon as he was paired up with her those who know him reckoned he’d fancy her like mad, and he’s clearly not wasting any time making a move.”

Another source previously told the publication “Joey and Vanessa have grown close incredibly quickly.”