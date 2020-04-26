Daisy Lowe splits from boyfriend as she ‘didn’t see a future’

Daisy Lowe has reportedly “dumped” her beau Jack Peñate.

The top model and the singer had been dating since last autumn, but have now called time on their relationship.

According to The UK Sun the couple broke up shortly before lockdown measures started in the UK.

“It was Daisy’s choice to end the relationship as she just didn’t see a future with Jack,” an insider told the publication.

“In the end she saw him as more of a mate than a boyfriend. She broke the news to him last month and he was a bit gutted, but understood where she was coming from,” the source added.

“Daisy travelled from London to Somerset to isolate with her family rather than being on her own in the capital.

“She’s been keeping herself busy focusing on work projects and concentrating on self care,” the insider revealed.

Strictly Come Dancing alumni Daisy has been linked to a string of high-profile men, including Matt Smith, Mark Ronson and Harry Styles.

