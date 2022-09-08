Daisy Lowe engaged to boyfriend Jordan Saul

Daisy Lowe is engaged to her boyfriend Jordan Saul.

The model took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the exciting news.

The 33-year-old shared a snap of her kissing her beau, just moments before he got down on one knee to pop the question.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Daisy Lowe (@daisylowe)

Daisy told her 400k Instagram followers: “We took this picture this afternoon moments before [Jordan] ASKED ME TO MARRY HIM!!!”

“I said f**k yes… i am officially your fiancée & I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you my hubby to be ♥️💍♥️.”

A host of famous faces took to the comments section to congratulate the happy couple.

Former Love Island host Laura Whitmore wrote: “Congrats xx,” while singer Jessie Ware said: “Oh daisy that’s such special news!! I’m thrilled for you! Mazel tov xxxx.”

Blogger Susie Lau commented: “❤️❤️❤️ congratulations !!!,” and former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison wrote: “Congratulations beautiful girl 😍.”

Daisy and Jordan have been dating for two years.