Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine tie the knot

Coronation Street stars Sally Carman and Joe Duttine are married!

Sally, 41, who plays Abi Franklin in the soap, confirmed the exciting news via Instagram on Friday.

Alongside a sweet snap of her and her new husband on their wedding day, the actress wrote: “We did 💛”

The bride stunned in a blue full-length dress with floral appliqué detailing at the bodice and down the sleeves.

Joe, who plays Tim Metcalfe on Corrie, wore a blue suit paired with a white shirt for the occasion.

Sally and Joe met on the soap in 2017, and the couple got engaged in March 2020.