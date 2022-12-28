Comedian and actor John Bird dies aged 86

John Bird has sadly passed away aged 86.

The comedian and actor’s representatives confirmed he passed away peacefully on Christmas Eve.

John was best known for his role in the satirical show Bremner, Bird and Fortune – which saw him perform sketches that mocked politicians and public figures, alongside John Fortune and Rory Bremner.

Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment. 1/4 — Rory Bremner 💙🇺🇦 (@rorybremner) December 28, 2022



Tributes have rolled in for John following the news of his passing.

His co-star and friend Rory Bremner tweeted: “Deeply saddened to hear that the great John Bird has left us. One of the most modest of men and most brilliant of satirists. And one of the last surviving pillars of the anti-establishment.”

He added: “It’s an irony that one of our greatest satirists, so brilliant at portraying ministers, civil servants or high-ranking officials who exuded self-satisfaction, was himself so modest and self-effacing.”

“John Bird was, to the end, never pleased with himself, always feeling he should have done better, been less lazy, had a late period like Brahms, ‘where everything was spare and abstract.'”

RIP John Bird. Brilliant satirist, even better comedy actor. This is one of my favourite performances, from the long-forgotten sitcom, Paris. pic.twitter.com/JGzk4RE7X3 — Lemon Curry (@TheRealMcGack) December 28, 2022



Rory continued: “The reality was that he and his friend and collaborator John Fortune, together with Peter Cook, were pillars of the anti-establishment.”

He said it was “striking” that John had died on Christmas Eve “nine years, almost to the day” after their co-star John Fortune died aged 74 on New Year’s Eve in 2013.

“Lord knows, satire has missed them this last decade and now that loss is permanent.”

“John may not have felt he got his life right, but by God he got it written.”