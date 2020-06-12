The couple have four children together

Coleen Rooney shares throwback snap with Wayne to mark 12th wedding anniversary

Coleen Rooney has shared a throwback snap with Wayne to mark their 12th wedding anniversary.

The couple tied the knot in Portofino, Italy back in 2008.

Taking to Instagram, Coleen shared a sweet snap of them as newlyweds, alongside a heartfelt message.

“Happy anniversary @waynerooney,” the 34-year-old wrote.

“12 years since that unbelievable celebration. I love you x.”

Friends and fans took to the comment section to congratulate the pair.

“Happy anniversary guys well done for sticking at it through all the tough time’s hope you have many more happy years to come ❤️,” one follower commented.

“Happy anniversary to you both xx,” another penned.

“Congratulations❤️ Coleen you’ve not change one bit looking fab 👏,” another fan added.

The couple share four children together – 10-year-old Kai, seven-year-old Klay, four-year-old Kit, and two-year-old Cass.