The model returned to work as a nurse amid the coronavirus pandemic

Grainne Gallanagh admits her parents were ‘worried’ when she returned to nursing

Grainne Gallanagh has revealed her parents were a “bit worried” when she returned to work as a nurse earlier this year.

The former Miss Universe Ireland re-registered as a nurse back in March, to help those on the frontline amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Grainne opened up about her decision on Hector Ó hEochagáin’s new TG4 show Hector Anseo.

“I came home to Donegal and was with the parents and my sister Gemma and we were just getting by keeping things going,” she told the host.

“When I moved home I thought the best thing for me to do was to go back and help out because I had no other obligations, nothing to stop me and I like working, I like my job.”

“So as soon as I got my registration I started back and my parents were a little bit worried.”

Grainne then explained the difficulties patients are facing during the ongoing pandemic.

“It’s not so bad there are cases but I think the saddest thing is that people can’t have any visitors they can’t have anyone in with them, that’s the worst I think,” she said.

“When you’re not well the one thing that makes you feel better is having the people you want around you so I think that’s the hardest thing.”

“It’s kind of been one of those things where it’s like we just don’t know when it’s going to end that’s the worst part.”