Coleen Rooney ‘cashes in huge Wagatha Christie pay cheque’ amid husband Wayne’s firing as football manager

Coleen Rooney has reportedly cashed in on the Wagatha Christie scandal, amid her husband Wayne’s dismissal as Birmingham’s football manager.

The 37-year-old has finally banked the £800,000 owed to her from her High Court rival Rebekah Vardy, after extending the deadline for her to pay her legal costs in November 2022.

The money has come at a good time for the couple, as Wayne was let go as the manager of Birmingham City earlier this week, after just three months at the helm of the club.

A source told The Sun: “Coleen and Wayne were in no rush for the Wagatha Christie money but now Wayne has lost his job it will come in handy,”

“Coleen received the payment from Becky after she gave her an extension to give her more time to get the cash together. Coleen is the breadwinner at the moment and the Wagatha cash will certainly tide them over for a while.”

The mother-of-four is hoping to explore new opportunities this year following the success of her Wagatha Christie documentary on Disney+.

The WAG, TV personality and author revealed she would be taking her time to “map out what’s next.”

She said in an interview with You Magazine: “The kids have always been my priority, they always will be, but I’d like to see what’s out there for me.”

“First, we’ll get through Christmas, that’s a big family affair — everything I do is a family affair. Then I’ll sit down with my management and map out what’s next.

“But I’m going to wait. I like to take my time; I like to organise and be prepared.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOU Magazine (@youmagazine)

The mother-of-four appears to have explored every avenue off the back of the Rebekah Vardy scandal, which was one of the biggest media frenzies of the past few years.

Kicking off in October 2019, Coleen posted a statement on social media claiming she had planted false information on her private Instagram page and blocked everyone from her story – except Rebekah’s account.

Coleen said stories about her basement flooding, returning to TV, and gender selection were only viewed by Rebekah’s account – and the false stories all made it into the press.

The mother-of-four believed this was proof that her fellow WAG allegedly sold stories about her private life, but Rebekah vehemently denied her claims and sued Coleen for libel.

Their lengthy legal battle concluded with a seven-day trial at London’s High Court in May 2022, and saw Coleen emerge victorious.

Although the iconic phrase ‘Wagatha Christie’ was coined to describe Coleen, Rebekah trademarked it earlier this year.

Disney+, which created a tell-all docuseries about the situation from Coleen’s perspective, was therefore unable to use ‘Wagatha Christie’ in the title.

However, the streaming platform side-stepped the problem, titling the docu-series Coleen Rooney: The Real Wagatha Story.

A TV insider told The UK Sun of the discrepancy: “Disney lawyers are comfortable with the new title even though it is close to the phrase which Rebekah owns the right to, and would have almost certainly prevented them from using.”

“If she still feels it’s too close to ‘Wagatha Christie’ then she would have to contend with the streaming giant’s legal team who are among the most formidable in the world of entertainment.”