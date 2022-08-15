Coco Lodge shares her Love Island audition tape

Coco Lodge has shared her Love Island audition tape.

The 27-year-old joined the latest series of the hit dating show in Casa Amor, where she struck up a romance with Andrew Le Page.

However, the realtor dumped her shortly after they got back to the main villa, and the graphic designer was later sent home from the show.

In the video, she said: “Hi, I’m Coco and I’m from Surrey. I’m a freelance graphics designer and I also own a clothing brand.”

“I need somebody’s help to filter out all the bulls*** men, I want to get married young, my biological clock is like ding, ding, ding, I need to be pregnant right now. I want four children and then once they’ve grown up I want to foster.”

“But all the guys I meet just use me for sex, and I’m just in and out of situationships. Just someone who wants to commit to me! I want love.”

Coco continued: “It doesn’t really grow on me – feelings. Like if I’m instantly attracted to someone I’m instantly obsessed with them, like FBI style stalking their whole life.”

“No filter, I’m a little bit toxic – Britney Spears has got nothing on me. Super extra and needs to be centre of attention.”

The video contained clips of Coco working out in the gym, at dance classes, and on nights out.

Check it out below: