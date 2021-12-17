Chloe Ferry announces the death of her father in heartbreaking statement

Chloe Ferry has announced the death of her beloved father in a heartbreaking statement.

In a post shared on Instagram, the reality star told fans that her dad passed away following a battle with cancer.

She wrote: “I’ve struggled to write this and still can’t accept it what I’m about to say! I’m a very open person and normally happy to share all details of my life, however this is a time where I really need to have some privacy.”

“I sadly lost my dad after his battle with cancer and it still doesn’t feel real! I am going to take a break from social media and work commitments.”

The 26-year-old continued: “As a family we are all dealing with this and trying to come to terms with it.”

“I’d really appreciate it if I was given some time to deal with it in my own way!”

Chloe has not posted on social media since she released the statement.