Charlotte Dawson announces pregnancy after devastating miscarriage

Charlotte Dawson has announced she’s expecting another baby with her fiancé Matt Sarsfield.

The couple, who already share a two-year-old son named Noah, shared the happy news with OK! magazine.

The reality star, who is 17 weeks pregnant, was elated to discover she was pregnant again – after suffering a devastating miscarriage at 10 weeks in April 2022.

“I can’t believe it’s actually happened again and Noah is going to be a big brother!” Charlotte told the outlet.

“Obviously this one is a rainbow baby. I feel very blessed and very happy that I’ve managed to get pregnant again.”

“We were absolutely heartbroken about the miscarriage last year. It came as a shock when I found out last April. It was like we’d just come to the realisation that we were having a baby and I lost it at 10 weeks.”

The 30-year-old admitted she’d love to have a girl because she wants a “mini-me”, but doesn’t mind what gender their baby is as long as it’s healthy.

“I really want a girl because I want a mini-me. I mean, it’d be an absolute nightmare if it was a mini-me, but I would absolutely love one,” she confessed.

“I just want a little best friend. Obviously, Noah is my bestest friend in the world. Boys are amazing because they’re proper mummy boys and he’s a mummy’s boy to the next level.

“I do have a little bit of an inkling that it might be a boy again. I just feel like I’ll have a full family of boys. But I’m praying it will be a little girl. If it’s not, as long as the baby’s happy and healthy, I’ll be happy.”

“We’re very lucky to have a rainbow baby. It’s going to be a very special baby, whatever gender it is. If it is a boy, it would be lovely for Noah – they can grow up together, play football and match outfits. I’m saving stuff now in case it’s a boy.”