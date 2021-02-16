Charlotte Dawson admits she’s ‘learnt to love’ her stretch marks after giving birth

Charlotte Dawson has admitted she’s “learnt to love” her stretch marks after giving birth.
The Ex On The Beach star welcomed her first child with fiancé Matthew Sarsfield last month, a baby boy named Noah.
The new mum took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her body before and after giving birth, writing: “A few days before I gave birth vs 3 weeks tomozza post patrum pantrum 🤣❤️”
“I miss my bumpalicious (I was a lot more glam) I don’t dare put tan on now 🤣🤣 I’ve got bags, my Bridget Jones are inside out 🤣🤷🏽♀️ but I’m soooo happy I’ve got our boyo here now… 👨👩👦👼🏼”
“I’ve learnt to love my tiger stripes, my stretch marks.. I carried my beautiful cherub for 9 months, I will embrace them & love them 🙏🏼”
“I want all my fellow preggo birds to feel the same… love you all ❤️”
Fans and friends of the star commented on the post, praising Charlotte for her honesty.
Former Geordie Shore star Vicky Pattison commented: “Beautiful in both 😍”.
A follower wrote: “You’re the sort of woman I want my little girl to see on social media as she grows up. Real, honest and perfect ❤️”
Another added: “You look fantastic! congratulations! You have empowered so many women by being so honest. Xxxxxxx”