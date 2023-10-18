Celebrity Big Brother ‘set to return’ with Phillip Schofield ‘at the top of contestant wish list’

Celebrity Big Brother is reportedly set to return to our TV screens.

Big Brother was revived earlier this month, with new co-hosts AJ Odudu and Will Best.

16 new contestants moved into the famous house, and one has already been evicted.

According to MailOnline, the celebrity spin-off of the show is coming to our TV screens, with a budget of £2 million to secure cast members – with Phillip Schofield at the top of their contestant wish list.

“Celebrity Big Brother is coming back and ITV want massive names to kick it off,” a source told the publication.

“CBB is the perfect place for stars who are riding off the wave of a scandal, or something big happening in their lives.”

A representative for Big Brother said: “At present we are focused on the current series of Big Brother and any announcements regarding future series will be made in due course.”

“The more controversial the line-up the better. They want it to really come back with a bang.”

The spotlight initially landed on Phillip earlier this year as rumours swirled of a “feud” between him and his former best friend and This Morning co-star Holly Willoughby.

Within a matter of days, Phillip announced his immediate departure from This Morning after 21 years at the helm.

He subsequently shocked the world by announcing he had lied about having an affair with a younger man, who worked on This Morning.