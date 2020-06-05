Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in ‘chainsaw accident’ at her home in England

The Melbourne native mentioned the incident in passing

Cate Blanchett suffers head injury in ‘chainsaw accident’ at her home in...

Cate Blanchett has revealed she suffered a head injury, after the got into an accident involving a chainsaw.

The 51-year-old got a “little nick to the head” while using a mechanical saw at her home in England.

“I’m fine. I had a bit of a chainsaw accident yesterday, which sounds very, very exciting, but it wasn’t,” she admitted in a podcast interview with former Australian Prime Minister Julia Gillard.

“Apart from the little nick to the head, I’m fine.”

Julia then urged the Oscar-winning actress to take caution, and confessed that she was too valuable.

“Be very careful with that chainsaw,” she advised Cate.

“You’ve got a very famous head, I don’t think people would like to see any nicks taken out of it.”.

The Blue Jasmine actress is married to playwright and director Andrew Upton.

She shares four children with her husband – 18-year-old Dashiell, 16-year-old Roman, 12-year-old Ignatius, and five-year-old Edith.

