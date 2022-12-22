Carl Woods ‘moves out of Mucky Mansion’ after splitting from Katie Price

Carl Woods has reportedly moved out of Katie Price ‘Mucky Mansion’, after their recent breakup.

The former couple called it quits last month, after Carl claimed Katie “admitted to cheating” on him.

According to The Sun, Katie enjoyed a wild night out earlier this week after he ex beau moved his things out of her home.

A source told the publication: “Things with Carl are very much over – he moved his things out of the Mucky Mansion this week and that’s what sparked Katie’s nights out – she wants to show him she doesn’t care.”

“Like many people in a break-up, she’s getting over him by having fun with her mates and partying away the pain. She’s not about to sit at home moping and pining for him to come back.”

The insider added of their split: “They have been arguing loads and the trust between them is pretty much gone. While there is always a chance they will get back together as they seem stuck in that cycle, for now things are pretty much done.”

Carl, who got engaged to Katie last year, announced their breakup last month, telling his Instagram followers: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”