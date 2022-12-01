Katie Price shares cryptic post following split from fiancé Carl Woods

Katie Price has shared a cryptic post following her split from fiancé Carl Woods.

The former couple called it quits last week, after Carl claimed Katie “admitted to cheating” on him.

Amid her latest heartbreak, Katie took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday evening to share a quote about being a “strong woman”.

The quote read: “Strong women aren’t simply born. We are forged through the challenges of life.”

“With each challenge we grow mentally and emotionally. We move forward with our head held high and a strength that can not be denied.”

“A woman who’s been through the storm and survived. We are warriors!”

Carl announced his split from Katie last week, telling his Instagram followers: “So there’s no easy way for me to say this and to be honest with you, it’s quite embarrassing. But me and Katie are not together anymore.”

He then claimed that Katie admitted to “cheating” on him, before adding: “So yeah. That’s the end of that I guess.”

“Just gonna have to focus on rebuilding myself and get my life back on track and concentrating on me but… that’s done.”