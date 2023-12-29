Busted star rushed to hospital after black widow spider bite: ‘I didn’t know how serious my condition was’

Busted star James Bourne has revealed he was rushed to hospital after being bitten by a black widow spider.

The guitarist confessed he didn’t know how serious his condition was as he shared a gruesome photo of the bite on his wrist.

The 40-year-old wrote: “I’m finally recovered now (touch wood) from being bitten by a black widow spider.”

“I did not know how serious my condition was until I was refused an IV drip at my local Next health because I was suffering hypertension with a blood pressure reading of 190 / 115 mmHg.”

He continued: “Apparently that’s quite serious. I ended up at the hospital later that night! Anyway, I’m still here, Alive and kicking! Cool story bro…”

According to the National Geographic website, bites from a black widow spider can cause nausea, muscle aches, and paralysis of the diaphragm making breathing difficult.

Black widow spiders are also known for the tell-tale marking on their abdomen and their deadly poison – which is said to be 15 times stronger than the venom from a rattlesnake.

Fans of the singer flooded the comment section wishing him well, despite his post revealing he had already recovered.

One fan said: “Look after yourself 🫶 glad you’re okay dude spiders are dangerous creatures so always gotta be careful and watch out”

Another user joked: “Lucky spider biting you 😆 on a serious note glad you’re ok ❤️”

James recently reunited with bandmates Matt Willis and Charlie Simpson for a 20th Busted anniversary tour with 14 coveted dates across the UK.

The band performed a sold-out gig at the Capital Jingle Bell Ball at London’s O2 Arena just before Christmas.

Aside from Busted, Matt is now a TV presenter and is set to host the UK version of Netflix’s Love Is Blind with wife Emma.

Charlie joined another band called Fightstar and has also released many solo albums, his most recent was Hope Is A Drug.

James also joined another group, Son Of Dork, after Busted and he has also released two solo albums.

Last month, the Busted star split from his girlfriend of four years Emily Canham.

James and Emily, who is an influencer to 692,000 followers on Instagram, called it quits and are already “happily moving on.”

A source told The Sun: “James and Emily have called it quits and are each happily moving on with their lives.”

“James has been non-stop with the tour and managing his time between the UK and his place in LA.”

Emily has revealed she is looking for love in London and has reportedly signed up to celebrity dating app Raya.