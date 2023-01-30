Brother of Love Island star Zara addresses claims she was friends with Olivia BEFORE the show

Love Island star Zara Lackenby-Brown’s brother has addresses claims she was friends with Olivia Hawkins before the show.

After Zara entered the villa as a bombshell, eagle-eyed fans spotted that she and Olivia had liked each other’s Instagram posts in the past.

Olivia even commented on one of Zara’s snaps back in 2020: “Fave photo of you 😍”

why are zara and olivia pretending they don’t know eachother? this might explain why olivia seemed overly offended at zara calling her two faced #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/wQ2Cpp5eP2 — Ruby Naldrett (@rubynaldrett) January 19, 2023

Fans later discovered that the pair starred in the same music video back in 2019.

Neither of the girls have commented on the fact they have history outside the villa, and fans have accused them of faking drama for the show.

Zara’s brother Alex appeared on Aftersun on Sunday, where he addressed the situation.

He told host Maya Jama: “So they have been on set together for a music video, but as people do on social media they exchange messages, big each other up, that sort of thing.”

“But no, they didn’t actually know each other beforehand. Everything that has unfolded has been on TV.”

It comes after dumped Islanders David, Anna-May and Haris explained in an Instagram Live how Zara and Olivia knew each other prior to the show.

Haris said: “I think it’s from music videos, I think they’ve filmed music videos together.”

Anna-May agreed: “Yeah they’ve worked together, I don’t know if it was modelling or music videos and stuff, but yeah definitely something. I don’t think it’s been in recent years, it was a few years ago the last time they had seen each other.”

“They weren’t close, close friends, they knew each other but they weren’t the best of friends,” she added.

Love Island continues tonight at 9pm on Virgin Media Two.

