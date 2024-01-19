Brooklyn Beckham launches new business venture

Brooklyn Peltz Beckham has launched his new business venture- Uber Eats Hosts Brooklyn Beckham.

The eldest son of David and Victoria Beckham has announced he will be working with the food delivery giant Uber Eats, to bring his dream to life.

The 24-year-old shared the exciting news in a video on Instagram last night.

In the Instagram announcement, Brooklyn wrote: “I’m so excited to be working with @ubereats to launch my ultimate takeaway menu.”

“Five of my favourite recipes, inspired by my travels around the world, will be exclusively available on the app in London this January, delivered exclusively by Uber Eats.”

“Check out Uber Eats Hosts Brooklyn Beckham from 25th to 26th January.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @brooklynpeltzbeckham

In the video shared with his 16.4 million fans, the chef explained: “I have been lucky to live in some pretty cool places, I’ve always been into trying different cuisines.”

The famous nepo-baby has also rubbed off on his wife Nicola Peltz as he revealed how he opened her up to new foods.

“I got my wife on Indian and Chinese takeaway and she’s obsessed with it now.”

The 24-year-old then continued to demonstrate his favourite recipes, which include his Nanny Peggy’s English Breakfast Sandwich and some homemade pasta.

Putting the bacon on the frying pan he said: “My dad and me, we always cook the sandwich, we just always have the most fun together.”

Brooklyn lifted the sandwich once it was complete and declared: “That’s how my nanny Peggy used to make it.”

The chef’s second recipe is a homemade pasta dish which he said is a date night dish for every Beckham generation.

“My pasta is perfect for date night it’s something I’ve cooked for my wife on date night, it’s something that my dad has cooked for my mum.”

“I taught my wife how to cook pasta, she really enjoys it.”

The son of the famous footballer and singer has faced a lot of online backlash for his previous career attempts, and this time was no different.

Many people commented on the post to share their thoughts on his new venture.

One particularly annoyed follower said: “Hahaha how can he have a pop up restaurant the guy hasn’t even been to cookery school, he hasn’t worked in a kitchen! All the guy has done is have free experience days with his dad with famous chefs and now all of a sudden he’s a chef 🤦‍♂️😂”