Britney Spears ‘in talks’ to give Piers Morgan first interview since her conservatorship ended

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks to sit down for her first interview since her conservatorship ended with Piers Morgan.

The singer was placed under a conservatorship after she suffered an alleged breakdown in 2008.

A conservatorship is granted to those who are incapable of making decisions, such as people with mental disabilities.

The arrangement put her estate, financial assets, and some personal assets under the control of her father Jamie, and lawyer Andrew Wallet – who later resigned from the role.

Following a lengthy court battle, the 40-year-old’s conservatorship was officially terminated by Judge Brenda Penny in November 2021.

Although Britney has been vocal about her experience on social media, the singer is yet to give a formal interview about her controversial conservatorship.

However, the UK Mirror has reported that Britney is considering a televised chat with Piers Morgan, who is getting his own weeknight show on new channel talkTV.

An inside told the outlet: “She’s one of the biggest names in showbiz with a fascinating story to tell.”

“Piers would love to sit down with Britney – as would his former employees ITV – so it would be a major coup for him. And he wants to start with a bang.”

Britney has made it clear that she’s willing to speak candidly about her 13-year ordeal, and has previously hinted at plans for a sit down chat with Oprah Winfrey.

But it’s believed Piers is a frontrunner for Britney’s first interview as he supported her throughout her conservatorship battle.

In June 2021, the presenter published a column for MailOnline in which he called for Britney’s conservatorship to end, calling her a “legal slave”.

He added that she “must be freed from this torment to finally live the life she wants.”