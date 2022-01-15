Britney Spears ‘in talks with Oprah Winfrey’ to film tell-all interview

Britney Spears is reportedly in talks with Oprah Winfrey to film a tell-all interview about her conservatorship, and the ongoing feud with her family.

Back in November, the pop singer said she wanted to “set things square” in a televised interview with Oprah, following the termination of her conservatorship.

A source has since told The Sun that a sit-down interview with Britney and Oprah is “in the works”.

An insider said: “Britney is deeply hurt and angry others, who claim to love her, keep attempting to tell her narrative when it’s her story to tell.”

“She will absolutely be speaking out on her own terms. Nothing is locked in yet but things are in play right now. It’s happening this year, maybe sooner than fans think.”

“She’s already talked to Oprah about doing a sit down and Britney wants an Oprah interview to happen. Oprah wants it to happen too.”

“It seems like it’s going to work out, so she’s focusing on starting her new life now.”

The news comes after Britney and her sister Jamie Lynn got into a war of words on social media, after her younger sibling appeared on Good Morning America to promote her new book.

After the interview aired, the pop singer slammed her sister on Twitter, and claimed she’s “never had to work for anything”.

Britney also accused Jamie Lynn of selling her book “at my expense”.