British fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies aged 81

Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81.

A statement released via the British fashion designer’s official Instagram account read: “29th December 2022.”

“Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London.”

29th December 2022. Vivienne Westwood died today, peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London. The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better. pic.twitter.com/YQwVixYUrV — Vivienne Westwood (@FollowWestwood) December 29, 2022

The statement continued: “Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until the last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better.”

“She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

“Vivienne considered herself a Taoist. She wrote, ‘Tao spiritual system. There was never more need for the Tao today. Tao gives you a feeling that you belong to the cosmos and gives purpose to your life; it gives you such a sense of identity and strength to know you’re living the life you can live and therefore ought to be living: make full use of your character and full use of your life on earth.'”

“The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the statement continued.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vivienne Westwood (@viviennewestwood)

Vivienne’s designs are world-renowned; a number of them were featured in the 2008 film adaptation of Sex and the City.

Meanwhile, well-known faces such from Pamela Anderson and Pharrell Williams to Princess Eugenie have all worn items from the iconic brand.

Tributes have poured in for the late 81-year-old following the news of her death.

pamela anderson in vivienne westwood, 1994 ❦ pic.twitter.com/zEpVAFOqRr — DUDA (@saintdemie) December 29, 2022



TV personality Jonathan Ross tweeted: “RIP the great Vivienne Westwood. Unique. Brilliant. Uncompromising. Thanks Viv x,” while another Twitter user wrote: “Another legend gone far too soon. Rest in peace Vivienne Westwood, you have inspired many and will continue to inspire future generations 🤍🕊.”

A third said: “the fashion world really lost thiery mugler, andré leon talley, issey miyake and vivienne westwood in the same year. the impact these people had on our world will forever be remembered <3.”

Meanwhile, a fourth said: “the definition of a fashion icon 💔 rip vivienne westwood an absolute trailblazer.”

rest in peace vivienne westwood pic.twitter.com/eLusbjYwzN — High End Homo (@highendhomo) December 29, 2022



Take a listen to our latest episode of The Gosscast, where we chat about the biggest showbiz stories of the year. The breakups, the makeups and the most shocking celeb moments of 2022.