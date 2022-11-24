Boy George addresses rumours he SNUBBED a reunion with I’m A Celeb co-star

Boy George has addressed rumours that he snubbed a reunion with his I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! co-star Babatúndé Aléshé.

On Tuesday night, the former Culture Club member became the fifth campmate to leave the Australian jungle; the following night, the public opted to send Babatúndé home.

After reuniting with his loved ones, the comedian travelled to the luxury Marriott Hotel in Australia to meet up with his I’m A Celeb co-stars.

Evicted I’m A Celeb campmates Charlene White, Scarlette Douglas and Sue Cleaver were joined by Matt Hancock’s girlfriend Gina Coladangelo to greet Babatúndé upon his arrival.

However, notably absent from the welcoming party was Boy George, which led fans to believe that there was a feud between the pair.

A rep for the pop icon has since firmly denied that he snubbed a reunion with Babatúndé, slamming the claims as “absolutely untrue”.

There are six remaining celebrities in the Australian jungle: Jill Scott, Mike Tindall, Matt Hancock, Seann Walsh, Owen Warner and Chris Moyles.

Jill, Mike and Owen are fan-favourites to be crowned either King or Queen of the Jungle.

ITV have confirmed that the final will air on Sunday, November 27 from 9pm until 10.40pm.

As we near the end of this year’s series, fans are growing increasingly excited for the return of Celebrity Cyclone.

The iconic Wipeout-inspired obstacle course sees the final four celebrities dress up in superhero-themed costumes and trek slightly uphill with chunky stars.

The plot twist, however, is that they are being pelted with water and plastic balls as they make their way through the course.

The celebrities decide amongst themselves who will trek to each stage of the course; the first campmate will take four stars, the second will take three from the first campmate, and so on.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! continues tonight at 9pm on ITV and Virgin Media One.